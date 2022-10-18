The United States SailGP team made history at the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez last month when they captured their first ever win at the event. In doing so, the Americans defeated the likes of New Zealand and Great Britain in a three-team winner-take-all Final.

On the day of the France Sail Grand Prix, there wasn't a big breeze blowing in on the Gulf of Saint-Tropez. As a result, changes had to be made to the race scheduled, including the fifth Fleet Race being terminated. This was because no team was able to cross the finish line inside of the 14-minute time limit of the race. In addition, the sixth Fleet Race was cancelled. Due to the schedule being altered, the United States won the only Fleet Race of the day before being victorious in the Final.

The event will be aired for the first time on CBS on Oct. 23. Here's how you can see all of the action that transpired in Saint-Tropez:

How To Watch