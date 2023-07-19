The 2023 SailGP season opened in Chicago at the Naval Pier on June 16 and 17 and saw New Zealand secure the first victory of the 2023 season. New Zealand edged out Australia as well as Canada at the top of the leaderboard following two days of action on Lake Michigan. They were able to take control of the winner-take-all final from the beginning, and won the important race.

Highlights from last month's SailGP Chicago will be shown on CBS Sports Network on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. ET. and again from 10 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. ET.

Following all of the Sail GP Chicago action on Saturday, SailGP Los Angeles will be taking place on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 as the season chugs along with its second event. This will be the inaugural Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix, which will take place in the Port of Los Angeles.

Highlights from SailGP Los Angeles will be shown on CBS Sports Network. Highlights from Day 1 will be broadcasted from 10 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, while highlights of Day 2 will be shown from 10-11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday evening.

The Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix will feature 10 national teams, including the United States SailGP team. The United States will be led by sailing legend Jimmy Spithill.

How to watch SailGP

Date: Saturday, July 22 and Sunday July 23 | Time: 2-4 p.m. (Saturday); 10-11:30 p.m. (Sunday)

Location: Chicago, Illinois and Los Angeles, California

TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)