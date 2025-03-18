The Saint Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will battle the Alabama State Hornets in a 2025 First Four matchup on Tuesday night. The Red Flash (16-17), who are making their second tournament appearance and first since 1991, have won six in a row. The Hornets (19-15), who are making their fifth tournament appearance and first since 2011, finished the season winning 10 of 11 games.

The game from University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Alabama State is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (Pa.) picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters this matchup on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State and just locked in its predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (Pa.):

Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State spread: Alabama State -4.5

Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State over/under: 138.5 points

Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State money line: Alabama State -191, Saint Francis (Pa.) +159

SFU: Hit the money line in their last six games (+12.30 units)

ALST: Hit the team total under in 15 of their last 19 games (+10.45 units)

Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Alabama State can cover

Sophomore guard Amarr Knox helps power the Hornets on offense. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 assists, two rebounds and 1.7 steals in 28.7 minutes of action. He is among the team's best free-throw shooters, connecting on 77.7% of his foul shots. His best performance of the season came in a 67-66 win over Florida A&M on Feb. 3, scoring 32 points.

Senior guard C.J. Hines is one of three Hornets averaging double-digit scoring. In Saturday's SWAC Tournament championship, he poured in 20 points, while adding three rebounds and two assists. He had 15 points and five assists in a 64-62 win over Grambling on Friday in the semifinals. In 34 games, including 33 starts, he is averaging 14 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.4 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why Saint Francis (Pa.) can cover

Junior guard Riley Parker is one of three healthy players averaging 10 or more points per game. He is connecting on 48.1% of his field goals, including 39.9% of their 3-pointers, and 85.9% of his free throws. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 31.8 minutes. In a 58-55 win over Wagner in the NEC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday, he poured in 16 points, while grabbing five rebounds and making four steals.

Also helping lead the Red Flash is junior forward Valentino Pinedo. In 28 games, including 25 starts, he is averaging 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.8 minutes. He has registered three double-doubles on the year, including a 10-point and 10-rebound effort in an 80-71 overtime win over Chicago State on March 1. He scored a season-high 24 points, while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 79-74 loss at Stonehill on Feb. 13. See which team to pick here.

How to make Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 143 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State, and which side of the spread cashes in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.