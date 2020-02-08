Sam F. Davis Stakes 2020 predictions, odds: Expert who hit Robert B. Lewis superfecta reveals picks

One of the leading 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders, Independence Hall, resumes his journey to Louisville on Saturday when he enters the starting gate for the 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. Trained by Mike Trombetta, Independence Hall is undefeated in three career starts, including a 12-plus length victory in the Nashua Stakes in November. He has been installed as the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2020 Sam F. Davis odds.

The Jorge Navarro-trained Premier Star is the 3-1 second choice in the eight-horse 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes lineup, while the Kiaran McLaughlin-trained Ajaaweed is the 4-1 third choice. Post time for the 1 1/16-mile race is 5:29 p.m. ET. And even though the race features a heavy favorite, the Sam F. Davis 2020 offers plenty of betting value. I have some strong opinions on the race and have made my 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes picks over at SportsLine.

I hope to continue the success I had last year in the Kentucky Derby prep races. In April, I scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, I hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. In addition, last week I had the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, turning a $51 investment into $154.50.

Sam F. Davis Stakes 2020 predictions

Now, I have analyzed the 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes field and revealed where every horse will finish. I can tell you that I'm low on Premier Star, the second choice on the morning line at 3-1. Even though he has won both of his career starts and is one of the favorites, those races came around one turn. He needs to show he is just as effective around two turns.

In addition, there is a major question regarding the quality of horses Premier Star has beaten. The runner-up in Premier Star's most recent win earlier lost to Independence Hall by 44 lengths in the Nashua. Premier Star will face a much tougher test on Saturday, and I don't have him hitting the board.

However, I am high on a longshot to get the proper pace he needs to hit the board in a big way. I'm including this horse in all of my exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. I'm sharing which horse to back, as well as my entire projected 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Sam F. Davis Stakes 2020? Which longshot will hit the board? And where does every horse finish? Check out the latest Sam F. Davis Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine here to see my picks for the Sam F. Davis Stakes.

Sam F. Davis Stakes odds 2020

Independence Hall (6-5)

Premier Star (3-1)

Ajaaweed (4-1)

Sole Volante (8-1)

Chapalu (8-1)

Albert Park (15-1)

No Getting Over Me (20-1)

Tiz Rye Time (20-1)



Based in Louisville, Ky., Jody Demling has been a fixture in horse racing for years. He currently is the publisher of Cardinal Authority and WKU Insider, both sites on the 247Sports network. Get his horse racing picks for this week's big race here.