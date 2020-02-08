Sam F. Davis Stakes 2020 predictions, odds: Expert who hit Robert B. Lewis superfecta reveals top picks

Independence Hall will try to go a perfect 4-for-4 in his career and move one step closer to the Kentucky Derby when he takes on seven other rivals on Saturday in the 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. A son of red-hot sire Constitution, Independence Hall is coming off a four-length victory in the Jerome Stakes on New Year's Day at Aqueduct. He'll be making his first start around two turns.

The Mike Trombetta trainee has been installed as the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes odds. Premier Star is the 3-1 second choice in the eight-horse field, while Ajaaweed is the 4-1 third choice. Post time for the 1 1/16-mile race is 5:29 p.m. ET. I have some strong opinions on the race and have made my 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes picks over at SportsLine.

I hope to continue the success I had last year in the Kentucky Derby prep races. In April, I scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, I hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. In addition, last week I had the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, turning a $51 investment into $154.50.

Sam F. Davis Stakes 2020 predictions

Now, I have analyzed the 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes field and revealed where every horse will finish. I can tell you that I'm low on Premier Star, the second choice on the morning line at 3-1. He is a perfect 2-for-2 at Gulfstream Park for trainer Jorge Navarro and should be on or near the lead with his early speed and outside post.

However, he will be making his first start beyond seven furlongs and his first start around two turns. The distance is a major question mark for this chestnut son of Tapiture. In addition, the Tampa Bay Downs surface can be quirky, while his form at Gulfstream is not guaranteed to transfer to Tampa. I don't think he'll hit the board.

Instead, I am high on a longshot to get the proper pace he needs to hit the board in a big way. I'm including this horse in all of my exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. I'm sharing which horse to back, as well as my entire projected 2020 Sam F. Davis Stakes leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Sam F. Davis Stakes 2020? Which longshot will hit the board? And where does every horse finish? Check out the latest Sam F. Davis Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine here to see my picks for the Sam F. Davis Stakes.

Sam F. Davis Stakes odds 2020

Independence Hall (6-5)

Premier Star (3-1)

Ajaaweed (4-1)

Sole Volante (8-1)

Chapalu (8-1)

Albert Park (15-1)

No Getting Over Me (20-1)

Tiz Rye Time (20-1)



Based in Louisville, Ky., Jody Demling has been a fixture in horse racing for years. He currently is the publisher of Cardinal Authority and WKU Insider, both sites on the 247Sports network. Get his horse racing picks for this week's big race here.