Samoa Joe built his reputation as one of professional wrestling's most destructive forces. Ironically, he's also one of its most tender hands. As he prepares for "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW WrestleDream, Joe stands much closer to the end of his career than the start -- and he's determined to leave the industry better than he found it.

"Joe's gonna kill you" is the rallying cry from fans when someone has the misfortune of sharing the ring with him. His legendary physicality and ruthless disposition contrast sharply with his soft-spoken reflections over Zoom. Much of the conversation centered on Joe's desire to shift attention toward AEW's next generation. Despite headlining Saturday's pay-per-view, he wasn't eager to hog the spotlight. It's a refreshing perspective in a business often dominated by ego.

"I have known when great entertainment endeavors work, and I've seen them fall apart to pieces," Joe told CBS Sports while discussing his upcoming AEW world championship match. "I always laugh when I hear, 'You can make money or you can make friends, but you can't do both in wrestling.' That is an asinine statement. I've made tons of friends and I've made tons of money."

Joe's sentiments echoed an earlier conversation with interviewer Chris Van Vliet. Ten years ago, Tyson Kidd suffered a career-ending neck injury while taking a Muscle Buster from Joe in the WWE. It was a freak accident by all accounts. Joe voluntarily dropped the move for years. Not for fear of another injury, but out of respect, so Kidd, now a WWE producer, wouldn't be reminded of it each time Joe stepped in the ring.

Such empathy is rare. For Joe, that aptitude was shaped early. He debuted professionally in 1999, two years before ECW and WCW folded, leaving WWE as North America's lone major promotion. That collapse taught Joe a lasting lesson about ego and survival in wrestling.

"More often than not, a lot of that selfishness may make you money, but generally, it leads to a lot of destruction and strife throughout the company," Joe said. "It can hurt a lot of things. It can close companies down. Let's talk about the other side effects of this behavior. I'm more conscious because I came from a world where the industry was completely destroyed, and there wasn't an opportunity for a man like me to make any money."

Starting a career in a monopolized industry forced Joe and others to forge new paths. Fortunately, passion -- and an audience hungry for alternatives -- filled the void. Joe went on to capture world titles in ROH, TNA and AEW, three beloved upstart promotions, each bigger than the last.

"I had to collaborate with others to create systems and viability to make money in the industry and create new companies," Joe said. "Those new companies weren't created in this backstabbing, everyone-for-themselves environment. They were created by a sum of great people, much like AJ Styles and me, coming together to create something better for the fans. This theory is based on what I've had to do my entire life and career... I'm going to continue with that despite what the drama merchants may want."

Joe confirmed he'll "most likely" retire once his current AEW contract expires, a decision shaped, as always, by foresight. It's the outcome that best serves both his future self and the younger talent he hopes to elevate.

"You never want to outstay your welcome in this industry, and I have been fortunate that I have been able to be involved with it for over 25 years now," Joe said. "The other thing, too, is that many of us want to preserve what we can of our health for our later years."

Check out the full interview with Samoa Joe below.

Joe kept his cards close when asked for a deadline. It's not strictly for privacy. Hold up a photo of Joe from 2002 and 2025, and little has changed: the same striped shorts, white towel and mean mug. He's never been flashy, and he applies the same principle to his exit. A grand send-off wouldn't feel right.

"It might be a surprise. It might just be one day I'm gone and leave it at that," Joe said. "I'm not as ceremonial as everybody else. I like disappearing into the sunset. I've always been somebody who's been firmly planted with my head toward the future and never tried to dwell too much in the past. And it's kind of been my theory with the industry, too. I would hope we always look towards the future and not, obviously, appreciate the past, but not miss it too much."

There's grieving happening among wrestling fans right now. John Cena will retire in December and Styles will hang up the gloves next year. The realization has hit: a generation of their heroes is aging out. Joe isn't sure what comes next for him after wrestling. He's not worried about it. Instead, he shares a piece of advice for those who come after him.

"The pushing of the envelope will always be an issue in wrestling," Joe said. "If there's anything I can tell people, it's not necessarily about trying to put on the biggest spectacle, it's about making people care about you. As long as they care about you and you've made that connection with them, you'll be amazed and what they're willing to go through with you."