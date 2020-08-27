On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks sat out Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic in protest of racial injustice and police brutality in the United States in the wake of police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting Jacob Blake. As a result, the game was postponed along with the other two NBA playoff games on Wednesday. Additionally, MLS, MLB and WNBA games also were postponed as a result.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the protests that took place and doesn't believe that the protests will bring about the change that is needed.

"Players will be upset. They'll stomp their feet and say 'we want change.' Then the EKG will go back down. It'll be on the back burner again. And we will wait. And we will wait for the next moment when we think history is being made. And the next moment when we can say 'I remember where I was when.' There are those that think where you were when the Bucks decided not to take the floor is the change that everyone's been waiting for. It's not. It's not close. Missing three games, six games, leaving the bubble entirely. Time makes those things a footnote."

On Thursday, the NBA postponed another day of playoff games, but the league reportedly plans to resume the season on Friday or Saturday. In addition, several MLB games were postponed along with all of the NHL contests slated for Thursday.

Samson believes that there is more work that needs to be done before any meaningful change can happen.