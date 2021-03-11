One year ago today, the sports world stopped. We didn't know what was coming next, when sports would return, or what they would look like when they did as the coronavirus pandemic changed the world. One year later, people are reflecting on the struggles of the past 365 days, what has changed and the hope that we have going forward.

David Samson reflected on the past year on his podcast, "Nothing Personal with David Samson." He began saying, "What a year, it's exhausting," adding that it has felt a lot longer than 365 days.

"So much loss, so much pain, so much avoidable pain. So much distress," he said.

Looking forward, he says owners want you to get back to games and back to regular life. "They want you to go to games. They want you to start spending your money again on popcorn, peanuts, beer," the podcast host said.

He explains that in Texas, the Rangers will open with 100% capacity for MLB Opening Day. "Everything in Texas is big," Samson says.

Looking at what is happening and where the world is, Samson raises concerns that while we are so close to getting life back to normal, states and ballparks opening at full capacity could halt the progress.

"This is the equivalent of being down eight runs in the eighth inning, tying the game and then allowing a walk-off in the ninth. What's the difference? A loss is a loss. Except this isn't sports this is life," Samson says. "All it takes is one state to be foolish."

Concluding, he asks, "Have we changed this year? Have you changed? ... Do you feel as though we're making progress?" and adds one of his typical lines, "I guess that's a wait to see."