Samson: What is most painful about the Little League World Series being canceled

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the majority of sporting events to be either postponed or canceled. On Thursday, the Little League World Series was canceled for the first time in its 75-year history.

On Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson said that he believes that the cancelation affects players that will age out of the Little League system the most. After all, some kids will be ineligible to play in 2021 due to being too old.

"The first thing I thought of is what about the players that age out of Little League this year? That's the whole carrot at the end of the day is to get to Williamsport. It's for baseball players around the world to win their regional tournament, make it to Williamsport, and become the Little League World Series champions. You want to be there to see a Major League game."

In addition to participating in the Little League World Series, the kids get to attend the MLB Little League Classic whish was scheduled to pit the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Oriels in the 2020 installment at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, but that even was canceled as well.

Some of the participants will be robbed of the chance to participate in the Little League World Series if they are close to the cutoff age. Samson did suggest that the Little League World Series could have two different tournaments next year when the event returns: one for the 2020 teams that have players that will age out of the Little League system and one for the 2021 teams.