Samson: Why Cincinnati men's soccer won't be the last NCAA team to fall

On Tuesday, the University of Cincinnati announced that they were getting rid of their men's soccer team. One of the primary reasons for the decision was due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of when athletics can return.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson said that Cincinnati won't be the last school to do away with some of their sports teams in the coming weeks.

"They look at who is funding who. Cincinnati is not the last school where this is going to happen," Samson said. "When you're thinking about college athletics, just know that those sports are in jeopardy. They're in jeopardy because of coronavirus. They're in jeopardy because of this shutdown, which is completely necessary. Very likely came a month too late because it could've been shortened and lives could've been saved. And now without a vaccine or antibody test, we just don't know when or how it ends. Teams and leagues is trying to find a way to move forward. They just don't have it yet."

One of the biggest issues during the coronavirus pandemic is the level of uncertainty. It's unclear when the curve will flatten and life can return to normal.

Cincinnati was forced to make a difficult decision and do away with their men's soccer team. As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, it's a decision that the school felt was necessary with such an unclear vision of a world without this illness.