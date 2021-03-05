The Bob Baffert-trained Life is Good can validate himself as the Kentucky Derby favorite when he leaves the starting gate on Saturday in the 2021 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Undefeated in two career starts, Life is Good is widely considered one of the top two favorites in advance wagering for the Derby. On Saturday, he is the 4-5 favorite in the 2021 San Felipe Stakes odds. Medina Spirit, who also is trained by Baffert, is getting 7-2 odds in the San Felipe Stakes 2021 field of seven.

The winner of the race will earn 50 qualifying points, guaranteeing himself a spot in the Run for the Roses. Post time for the 1 1/16-mile San Felipe Stakes is 5:45 p.m. ET. With the race featuring several highly-talented horses, you'll want to see what handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2021 San Felipe Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. Just two months ago, he finished second out of 418 contestants in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, which earned him $215,000 in prize money. After factoring in his profit on the races during the 14 Breeders' Cup races ($151,025.20), he took home more than $366,000.

It's no fluke, either. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

Last week, he nailed a $100 win bet on Greatest Honour to win the Fountain of Youth Stakes, which paid $200. Those are just some of many eye-popping scores from Kinchen for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Top 2021 San Felipe Stakes predictions

Kinchen is high on Medina Spirit, who is listed at 7-2 in the San Felipe Stakes 2021 odds, behind only Life is Good. This son of Protonico has two wins and a second in three career starts. He is coming off a win in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita on Jan. 30.

In that race, Medina Spirit looked as if he was going to be passed in the stretch but fought back and won. "He showed an unbelievable amount of gameness," Kinchen told SportsLine. Kinchen will be using Medina Spirit in his 2021 San Felipe Stakes bets.

