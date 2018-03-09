San Felipe Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

Santa Anita Park will host the San Felipe Stakes this weekend. USATSI

The $400,000 San Felipe Stakes, a Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at Santa Anita Park in California. Post time is 5:30 p.m. ET. McKinzie (8-5) and Bolt d'Oro (2-1) are the morning line favorites.

Before you bet the loaded field of the 2018 San Felipe Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the San Felipe Stakes on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeder's Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his San Felipe Stakes picks and listed where he believes all eight horses will finish.

He's not high on Lombo, who drew the No. 2 post and is going off at 8/1. Demling says he'll pace the San Felipe early, but won't be able to keep up with the torrid pace. Demling has him pegged for a sixth-place finish.

Don't be fooled by Lombo's win in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes last month at Santa Anita. He's a horse to avoid Saturday.

One surprise: Demling says Aquila, going off at 15/1, makes a run at the 2018 San Felipe Stakes title.

"He has talent and showed it in a maiden special last month that he won wire-to-wire," Demling told SportsLine.

In January, Aquila took second in another race at Santa Anita, running the mile in 1:39.55. He's a horse to target Saturday from the No. 5 post, and Demling is using him in his trifectas and superfectas.

Demling is especially high on a sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes? And what sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest $400,000 San Felipe Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the San Felipe Stakes.

McKinzie (8-5)

Bolt d'Oro (2-1)

Kanthaka (4-1)

Ayacara (8-1)

Lombo (8-1)

Aquila (15-1)

Peace (15-1)

Calexman (30-1)