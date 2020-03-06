San Felipe Stakes odds, predictions 2020: Expert who won top handicapping event reveals picks

A seven-horse field that is short on quantity but high on quality will enter the starting gate on Saturday for the 2020 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert has entered the top two 2020 San Felipe Stakes favorites, Authentic and Thousand Words, who are among the leading contenders for the Kentucky Derby. Authentic is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the latest 2020 San Felipe Stakes odds, while Thousand Words is 9-5.

The San Felipe Stakes 2020 field also features reigning Breeders' Cup Juvenile champion Storm the Court (5-1) and the highly regarded John Shirreffs trainee Honor A.P. (4-1). Post time for the 1 1/16-mile race is 6:01 p.m. ET. With a small but balanced field, you'll want to see what handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2020 San Felipe Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' Saturday at the Races, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

And in last week's Fountain of Youth Stakes, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien even though he wasn't the favorite, which paid a healthy $344. Now, Kinchen has handicapped the San Felipe 2020 field, made his picks and formulated his bets. You can get all of his picks here.

2020 San Felipe Stakes expert predictions

Kinchen is completely fading Storm the Court, even though he's one of the top favorites at 5-1. Even though Storm the Court won the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile, Kinchen will not use him on any tickets.

Storm the Court's victory in the Juvenile looks more suspect every day. The runner-up in that race, Anneau d'Or, finished a well-beaten ninth in one of the divisions of the Risen Star Stakes. In addition, the betting favorite in the Juvenile, Dennis' Moment, finished 10th in last week's Fountain of Youth Stakes. Finally, regular jockey Flavian Prat has chosen to ride Thousand Words on Saturday, not Storm the Court. He's not worth the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay.

How to make 2020 San Felipe Stakes picks

Instead, Kinchen's top pick is a horse whose career-best Beyer Speed Figure is not the fastest in the field. Kinchen also is high on a double-digit longshot who "can win at a big price." He's including these horses in his bets, and so should you. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the San Felipe 2020? And which double-digit longshot can pay off in a huge way? Check out the latest San Felipe odds 2020 below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the San Felipe.

2020 San Felipe Stakes odds

Authentic (6-5)

Thousand Words (9-5)

Honor A. P. (4-1)

Storm the Court (5-1)

Wrecking Crew (12-1)

Fort McHenry (20-1)

Swagsational (50-1)