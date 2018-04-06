Santa Anita Derby odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbies makes picks

The $1 million Santa Anita Derby, a Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at Santa Anita Park. Post time is 7:12 p.m. ET. Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and 2 for 2 at Santa Anita, is the Vegas favorite at 4-5.



The Santa Anita Derby was expected to be a rematch of the San Felipe Stakes between McKinzie and Bolt d'Oro, but McKinzie, also trained by Baffert, is sidelined with a leg injury. Baffert consequently moved Justify from the Arkansas Derby to Saturday's Santa Anita Derby.



Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Santa Anita Derby, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Santa Anita Derby 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Demling stayed hot last week, correctly picking Mendelssohn to win the UAE Derby, not to mention he cashed his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets too.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Santa Anita Derby picks and listed where he believes all seven horses will finish.



One shocker: Demling says Justify falls short of a Santa Anita Derby win despite being the Vegas favorite.



The Santa Anita Derby marks the stakes debut for Justify, but he hasn't raced longer than a mile and faces an extremely talented field. Although Demling says Justify is "one of the most promising Kentucky Derby prospects in the country," he won't win on Saturday.



Another surprise: Core Beliefs, who's going off at 20-1, finishes near the bottom of the pack even though he has the second-highest speed figure in the race.



Core Beliefs won in his last race, also at Santa Anita, and had a pair of third-place finishes earlier this year. Don't let his speed fool you though - he's a horse to avoid at the 2018 Santa Anita Derby.



Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including him in his trifecta and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $1 million Santa Anita Derby? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Santa Anita Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Santa Anita Derby.



Justify (4-5)

Bolt d'Oro (6-5)

Instilled Regard (5-1)

Core Beliefs (20-1)

Jimmy Chila (20-1)

Pepe Tono (20-1)

Orbit Rain (50-1)