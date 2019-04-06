Santa Anita Derby odds, predictions 2019: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles releases picks

On the road to Churchill Downs, the 2019 Santa Anita Derby has a rich history of forecasting success in Triple Crown races. In fact, the Santa Anita Derby has been run since 1935 and its winner has gone on to capture the Kentucky Derby 11 times and produced Triple Crown winners in Affirmed (1978) and Justify (2018), two of just 13 horses ever to win the Derby, Preakness, and Belmont in the same year. Consequently, Derby enthusiasts will be paying close attention as the Bob Baffert-trained Game Winner (4-5) and Roadster (5-2) go off as the two top favorites in the latest 2019 Santa Anita Derby odds. The six-horse field will run at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and before you lock in any predictions, you'll want to check out the 2019 Santa Anita Derby picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will.

This is the same horse racing guru who's hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last 10 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's Triple Crown victory in the Belmont Stakes and nailing the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, two other critical Derby prep races. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now Demling has analyzed the 2019 Santa Anita Derby lineup and released where he says every horse will finish. We can tell you he's not high on Instagrand, saying he barely cracks the board despite being one of the 2019 Santa Anita Derby favorites.

The Jerry Hollendorfer-trained horse has two wins in his three-race career after OXO Equine bought him for $1.2 million as a two-year-old, but both wins came in sprints. When he was faced with distance, he fell short in the one-mile Gotham Stakes last month. Demling predicts that Instagrand will have similar issues finishing the 1 1/8-mile Santa Anita Derby. He'll run from the No. 5 post at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

"I don't think he'll be able to overcome the distance in the Santa Anita Derby 2019," Demling told SportsLine. Even though the field is small, Demling says there are far better values in the 2019 Santa Anita Derby lineup to pursue.

Game Winner 4-5

Roadster 5-2

Instagrand 3-1

Nolo Contesto 6-1

More Ice 30-1

Synthesis 30-1