Santa Anita Derby odds, predictions 2019: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles reveals picks

The winner of the 2019 Santa Anita Derby will have high expectations for next month's Kentucky Derby. Last year, Justify emerged victorious at Santa Anita Park and promptly won the Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes, becoming just the 13th horse racing Triple Crown winner ever. This year, a quaint 2019 Santa Anita Derby lineup of six horses will go to post at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bob Baffert-trained Game Winner, who has already qualified for the Kentucky Derby, is the 4-5 favorite in the latest 2019 Santa Anita Derby odds and has won four of his five career races. Roadster, also trained by Baffert, is right behind Game Winner on the Santa Anita Derby odds board at 5-2 and is coming off an allowance win at this track. With such a small field, you should see the latest 2019 Santa Anita Derby picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, before heading to the window.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will.

This is the same horse racing guru who's hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last 10 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's Triple Crown victory in the Belmont Stakes and nailing the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, two other critical Derby prep races. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now Demling has analyzed the 2019 Santa Anita Derby lineup and released where he says every horse will finish. We can tell you he's not high on Instagrand, saying he barely cracks the board despite being one of the 2019 Santa Anita Derby favorites.

Instagrand has just three career races to his name. He took down his maiden race last June at Los Alamitos, but only went five furlongs. His second race was also a short distance, this time six furlongs in the Best Pal Stakes at Del Mar in August. Instagrand won that race by an eye-popping 10 lengths in a time of 1:10.27, but the colt didn't compete again until the Gotham Stakes seven months later in March.

"Instagrand faded in the Gotham Stakes," Demling told SportsLine. "I don't think he'll fare well at the Santa Anita Derby, which has a longer length of 1 1/8 miles, or nine furlongs." Instagrand finished third in the Gotham Stakes behind Haikal and Mind Control. He's trained by Jerry Hollendorfer, who won the Santa Anita Oaks three years ago with Songbird.

Instead, Demling is high on a long shot with enough talent to hit the board hard at the Santa Anita Derby 2019, giving his backers a handsome payday. He's including this horse in his exactas, trifectas, and superfectas, and so should you. He's only sharing what horse it is, as well as his entire projected 2019 Santa Anita Derby leaderboard, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Santa Anita Derby? And which long shot should be all over your exotics? Check out the 2019 Santa Anita Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's detailed 2019 Santa Anita Derby picks and projected leaderboard, all from the horse racing guru who's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles.



Game Winner 4-5

Roadster 5-2

Instagrand 3-1

Nolo Contesto 6-1

More Ice 30-1

Synthesis 30-1