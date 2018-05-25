Santa Anita Gold Cup odds and predictions 2018: Expert who hit ninth Preakness makes picks

The $500,000 Santa Anita Gold Cup takes place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Gold Cup has been one of the top races in Southern California since the legendary Seabiscuit won the inaugural running in 1938. It was known as the Hollywood Gold Cup until Hollywood Park was closed in 2013. Accelerate, who won the Santa Anita Handicap in March, is the Vegas favorite at 9-5.

Before you bet the loaded field of the 2018 Santa Anita Gold Cup, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Gold Cup at Santa Anita 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

He followed up his win last May at Churchill Downs by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the in the final leg of the Triple Crown -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also correctly picked the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby: Magnum Moon and Quip.

And at the Preakness, he nailed Justify's win despite a bum heel and sloppy conditions. Amazingly, it was Demling's ninth Preakness win in the last 14 years. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Santa Anita Gold Cup picks and listed where he believes all seven horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Pavel, one of the Vegas favorites at 5-2.

"What a tough spot for the four-year-old son of Creative Cause after a layoff since a fourth-place finish in Dubai," Demling told SportsLine. "I might have liked Pavel a whole lot more if there were a race in between, but not coming off the layoff against these top horses."

Instead, Demling is high on a long shot that's well-suited for a track like Santa Anita. He's including him in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $500,000 Gold Cup at Santa Anita? And what long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Santa Anita Gold Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Santa Anita Gold Cup.

Accelerate (9-5)

City of Light (2-1)

Pavel (5-2)

Dr. Dorr (8-1)

Prince of Arabia (15-1)

Full of Luck (30-1)

Little Scotty (30-1)