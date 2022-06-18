The Sean McCarthy-trained Private Mission will try to end a three-race losing streak when she leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Santa Maria Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita Park. A $750,000 purchase three years ago, this 4-year-old has four wins in eight career starts and is coming off a second place finish in the Las Flores Stakes on March 13. On Saturday, she is the 9-5 favorite in the 2022 Santa Maria Stakes odds.

The Argentina-bred Blue Stripe is 5-2 in the six-horse 2022 Santa Maria Stakes field, while Lady Mystify is 3-1 among the 2022 Santa Maria Stakes contenders. Bye Bye Bertie (5-1), Varda (5-1) and Midnight Jamboree (12-1) round out the Santa Maria Stakes 2022 horses. Post time is 7:08 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Santa Maria Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Weir is down on the chances of Private Mission, even though she is the 9-5 favorite. Previously trained by Bob Baffert, Private Mission is making her first start for Sean McCarthy. While trained by Baffert last year, she knocked off two graded stakes wins, including the Grade 2 Zenyatta at the same distance of Saturday's race.

But Private Mission is winless in three races since the Zenyatta, losing by more than 51 lengths combined. "If she can return to her runs from last fall, she could be long gone, but that's a big if," he told SportsLine. Weir prefers three horses over Private Mission.

2022 Santa Maria Stakes odds, post positions