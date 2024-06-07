Trainer Chad Brown will attempt to win the Belmont Stakes for the first time when he sends out the favored Sierra Leone in the 2024 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Brown, who grew up in nearby Mechanicville, has started just three horses in the Test of the Champion. His best finish is third with Gronkowski in 2018. This year, the 53-year-old goes for Belmont win No. 1 with Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone, the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. The talented but lightly raced Mindframe (7-2), Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1) and Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey (8-1) round out the top four choices among the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses. Post time for the final leg of the Triple Crown is 6:41 p.m. ET.



With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir, who makes his home in Saratoga Springs, has to say before making any Belmont Stakes picks, considering the success he had in this race last year.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014 and an $18,000 Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs in early April.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023. And five weeks ago, Weir hit the exacta in the Churchill Downs Stakes for $852.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is high on the chances of Antiquarian, even though he is a 12-1 longshot. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Antiquarian has two wins and one second in four career starts, all this year. He is coming off a ¾-length win in the Peter Pan Stakes, which has traditionally served as the top prep race for the Belmont.

Since making his career debut in January, Antiquarian has shown gradual improvement, culminating with career-high Beyer Speed Figures in his last two starts (both 92). "He will need to improve again but is a solid candidate to hit the board," Weir told SportsLine.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders