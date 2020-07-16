Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday the racing season at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., kicks off with a 10-race card anchored by the 2020 Peter Pan Stakes. The Michael Stidham-trained Mystic Guide -- who has one win, one second and one third in three career starts -- is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the Grade 3 Peter Pan, a 1⅛-mile dirt race that drew nine entrants.

The Peter Pan is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 7 at 4:40 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. Racing insider and Saratoga expert Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Saratoga for Thursday, July 16.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Now, Weir has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Saratoga for Thursday, July 16, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head to SportsLine to see his best bets.

Top Saratoga Pick 4 predictions for July 16

Weir is high on Beautiful Memories, the 6-5 favorite in the Schuylerville Stakes, the second leg of the Pick 4. This 2-year-old daughter of Hard Spun is trained by Mark Casse and ridden by Jose Ortiz. She won her only career start, on May 28 at Churchill Downs.

In that race she went straight to the lead, never looked back and won by 10 lengths. "Beautiful Memories appears a solid favorite based on her debut at Churchill Downs," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Mystic Guide, the 5-2 favorite in the Peter Pan. This 3-year-old son of Ghostzapper did not race at 2 and made his debut at the Fair Grounds on Feb. 15. He finished third in that race but returned to win his next start.

In his last start, he finished second in an allowance race at Belmont Park on June 4. "Mystic Guide has the look of a late-developing 3-year-old who will appreciate the distance," Weir said.

How to make Saratoga picks for July 16

In addition, Weir is high on a double-digit long shot on Thursday. Weir says this horse "could surprise" and could light up the toteboard and spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir structured his Pick 4 ticket for Thursday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's selections for the late pick 4 at Saratoga on Thursday, and find out.