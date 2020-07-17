Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Friday the Chad Brown-trained Indian Pride will try to become a stakes winner when she leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Shine Again Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 4-year-old daughter of Proud Citizen has two wins and one third in three career starts. She is coming off a win in an allowance race at Belmont Park on June 20 and is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the Shine Again, a seven-furlong sprint that drew 10 entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 7 at 4:40 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Weir is high on Lady Lawyer, the 3-2 favorite in Race 8, the second leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old daughter of Blame has three wins and two seconds in six career starts. She is coming off a runner-up finish on June 4.

On Friday she cuts back in distance from seven to 5½ furlongs. "Any improvement off the last race puts her in the winner's circle," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Blamed, a 7-2 shot in the Shine Again. This 5-year-old daughter of Blame has nine wins and two seconds in 15 career starts. She is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps Stakes on June 13.

"Blamed has become the definition of an in-and-out horse," Weir tells SportsLine. "She has won every other race dating to March 2018 (winning five of 10). The good news: She lost her last race after getting dueled into submission in the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps."

