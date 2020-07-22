Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday the Chad Brown-trained La Hara will try to stay perfect in his career when he leaves the starting gate in an allowance race on Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 4-year-old son of Dansili is undefeated in two career starts. He last raced in October, winning a starter allowance race at Belmont Park. On Wednesday he is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in Race 8, an 8½-furlong turf race that drew eight entrants.

The race is the second leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 7 at 4:12 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before making any late Pick 4 selections at Saratoga for Wednesday, July 22.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Now, Weir has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Saratoga for Wednesday, July 22, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head to SportsLine to see his best bets.

Top Saratoga Pick 4 predictions for July 22

Weir is high on Singular Sensation, a 3-1 shot in Race 9, the third leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old daughter of Mineshaft has one win and two seconds in six career starts. She is coming off a second-place finish on June 25.

But that was her first race after a 10-plus month layoff. "She had a decent comeback race that should set her up for this," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Madison Parc, the 7-2 favorite in Race 7. This 3-year-old daughter of Curlin has one fourth-place finish in three career starts. She is coming off a sixth-place finish on June 20.

On Wednesday she returns to the turf, the surface on which she had her best career finish. "She has been training well at Keeneland and looks good in here," Weir tells SportsLine.

How to make Saratoga picks for July 22

In addition, Weir is high on a double-digit long shot on Wednesday. Weir says this horse "might be able to get to the lead" and could light up the toteboard and spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir structured his Pick 4 ticket for Wednesday? And which long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's selections for the late Pick 4 at Saratoga on Wednesday, and find out.