Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Friday the Mark Casse-trained Jack and Noah will try to become a graded stakes winner when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Quick Call Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 3-year-old French-bred has three wins and one second in six career starts. He has been installed as the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the Quick Call Stakes, a 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint that drew eight entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 7 at 4:40 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Saratoga for Friday, July 24.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first making horse racing picks for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, 19, 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Weir is high on Jack and Noah, the 1-1 favorite in the Quick Call Stakes, the third leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old son of Bated Breath will be making his third start off a three-plus month layoff. He has won three of five career starts sprinting on the turf.

He enters Friday's race off an easy victory in the Sir Cat Stakes on June 19. "Jack and Noah comes in off an impressive win in the Sir Cat Stakes at Belmont, immediately taking control out of the gate and never being challenged," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Free Enterprise, the 5-2 favorite in Race 8. This 5-year-old son of Curlin has two wins, three seconds and one third in seven career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish at Churchill Downs on June 7.

But that race was his first after a four-plus month layoff. "He's a consistent type who can make his own trip on or near the pace," Weir said.

