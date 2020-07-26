Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Horse racing still taking place ( 2:39 )

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday the Todd Pletcher-trained Halladay goes for his third straight victory when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Bernard Baruch Handicap at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 4-year-old son of War Front has five wins, two seconds and four thirds in 12 career starts. He is listed at 2-1 on the morning-line in the 2020 Bernard Baruch odds.

The 1 1/16-mile turf race has drawn six entrants and is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 7 at 4:40 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. Racing insider and Saratoga expert Bob Weir, who hit the late Pick 4 at Del Mar on Saturday, has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Saratoga for Sunday, July 26.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first making horse racing picks for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, 19, 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Top Saratoga Pick 4 predictions for July 26

Weir is high on Fast Getaway, the 9-5 favorite in Race 7, the opening leg of the Pick 4. This 5-year-old son of Into Mischief has three wins, four seconds and two thirds in 12 career starts. He is coming off a win at Belmont Park on June 25.

On Sunday he moves from state-bred to open company. "He's the logical favorite and, if he's able to repeat his last performance, definitely the one to beat," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Happy Saver, the 6-5 favorite in Race 8. This 3-year-old is a son of 2010 Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver. He is trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr.

On June 20, he made his career debut, winning by 5 1/2 lengths. "Happy Saver was extremely impressive in his career debut win," Weir said.

