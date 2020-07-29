Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Horse racing still taking place ( 2:39 )

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday the Chad Brown-trained Devamani looks to win for the fifth time in his career when he leaves the starting gate in an optional-claiming race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 6-year-old son of Dubawi has four wins, eight seconds and three thirds in 22 career starts. He is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in Race 9, an 8 1/2-furlong turf race that drew seven entrants and two main-track-only runners.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 7 at 4:12 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. Racing insider and Saratoga expert Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Saratoga for Wednesday, July 29.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first making horse racing picks for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, 19, 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Now, Weir has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Saratoga for Wednesday, July 29, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head here to see them.

Top Saratoga Pick 4 predictions for July 29

Weir is high on Wissahickon, a 7-2 shot in Race 9, the third leg of the Pick 4. This 5-year-old son of Tapit has eight wins and two seconds in 12 career starts. He last raced in August, finishing fourth in a Group 3 stakes in Europe.

On Wednesday he makes his U.S. debut for trainer Jonathan Thomas. "There is no doubt he has talent," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Blackjack Davey, the 2-1 favorite in Race 8. This lightly raced 3-year-old son of Posse made his debut on June 5, finishing eighth at Belmont Park. He returned four weeks later and won.

He is trained by Linda Rice, who has been red-hot to start the meet. "He was a little green in both of his starts but gave every indication in his last start that two turns should not be a problem," Weir said.

How to make Saratoga Pick 4 selections for July 29

In addition, Weir is high on a double-digit long shot on Wednesday. Weir says this horse "may have found his calling" and could light up the toteboard and spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Wednesday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the late Pick 4 at Saratoga on Wednesday, and find out.