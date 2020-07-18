Watch Now: First Look At The Haskell ( 2:12 )

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Saturday the Christophe Clement-trained Decorated Invader goes for his third stakes victory when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 3-year-old son of Declaration of War has four wins and one second in six career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Grade 2 Pennine Ridge Stakes on June 20 and is the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes, a nine-furlong turf race that drew seven entrants.

The race is the second leg of the early Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 2 at 1:43 p.m. ET and ends with Race 5.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Now, Weir has handicapped the early Pick 4 at Saratoga for Saturday, July 18, made his picks and constructed his tickets.

Weir is high on Mr. Kringle, the 4-5 favorite in Race 2, the opening leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old son of Shakin It Up has one win, two seconds and two thirds in seven career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish in the Pennine Ridge Stakes on June 20.

On Saturday he drops in class and faces allowance types. "He's been facing better and running faster than any of his competitors," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Red Flag Alert, a 5-1 shot in Race 5. This 3-year-old son of Ghostzapper is trained by George Weaver and ridden by Manny Franco. He finished seventh in his only career start, on June 6.

But he encountered a very tough maiden special field and a yielding turf course that day. "This $600,000 purchase has every right to improve off that race," Weir tells SportsLine.

In addition, Weir is high on a long shot on Saturday.

How has Weir structured his Pick 4 ticket for Friday? And which long shot can win at a big price?