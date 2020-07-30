Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday Rinaldi will try to win for the third time in his career when he leaves the starting gate in an optional-claiming race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 4-year-old son of Posse has two wins, one second and one third in five career starts. He is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in Race 5, an 8½-furlong turf race that drew nine entrants and two main-track-only runners.

The race is the final leg of the early Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 2 at 1:44 p.m. ET. Racing insider and Saratoga expert Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any early Pick 4 tickets at Saratoga for Thursday, July 30.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first making horse racing picks for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Now, Weir has handicapped the early Pick 4 at Saratoga for Thursday, July 30, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head here to see them.

Top Saratoga Pick 4 predictions for July 30

Weir is high on Our Lady of Loreto, the 2-1 favorite in Race 4, the third leg of the early Pick 4. This 3-year-old daughter of Overdriven has one win and one second in three career starts. She is coming off a runner-up finish on June 21.

That start was her first in more than seven months, and she should be even fitter in her second start off the layoff. "Our Lady of Loreto looks like the one to beat in this low-level claiming race with little talent," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Foxtail, the 9-5 favorite in Race 3. This 6-year-old daughter of Mizzen Mast has three wins, two seconds and three thirds in 17 career starts. She is coming off a fourth-place finish on June 25.

On Thursday she drops in class. "There is some concern with the immediate drop off the claim, but she attracts top jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., and the race shape should help her cause," Weir said.

How to make Saratoga Pick 4 selections for July 30

In addition, Weir is high on an enormous double-digit long shot on Thursday. Weir says this horse "could surprise against a field that is not deep" and could light up the toteboard and spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Thursday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the early Pick 4 at Saratoga on Thursday, and find out.