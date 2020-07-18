Watch Now: First Look At The Haskell ( 2:12 )

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Saturday Tonalist's Shape will try to win for the seventh time in eight career starts when she leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 3-year-old daughter of Tonalist is coming off a victory in the Hollywood Wildcat Stakes on May 15 and is the the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks, a nine-furlong race that drew six entrants.

The race is the fourth leg of the late Pick 5, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of five consecutive races. The Pick 5 begins with Race 7 at 4:32 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the five races in the late Pick 5, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 5 tickets at Saratoga for Saturday, July 18.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27 he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. And on July 11 he nailed both the Ashland Stakes, for $500, and the late Pick 5 at Keeneland, for $721.70. Those are just some of his biggest hits this year.

Top Saratoga Pick 5 predictions for July 18

Kinchen is high on Yaupon, the 2-1 favorite in Race 7, the first leg of the Pick 5. This 3-year-old son of Uncle Mo was a $255,000 purchase last year. He is trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario.

In his career debut, he proved to be game, prevailing by a nose despite bumping in the stretch. "Yaupon was fast in his career debut on June 20," Kinchen tells SportsLine. "That figure is better than anything anyone else in this race has run."

Kinchen also is high on Midnight Whiskey, the 7-2 favorite in Race 11. This 3-year-old son of Bourbon Courage is trained by Asmussen and ridden by Rosario. He finished seventh in his career debut on March 15.

In his last race he improved, finishing fourth. "Midnight Whiskey ran impressively in his last start, showing speed and almost hanging on in a blanket four-horse finish," Kinchen tells SportsLine. "He can improve even more making his third career start."

