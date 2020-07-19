Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Horse racing still taking place ( 2:39 )

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday the Chad Brown-trained Dovima will try to win for the first time when she leaves the starting gate in a maiden special race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 3-year-old daughter of Union Rags finished second in her only career start. She is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in Race 3, a one-mile turf race that drew seven entrants.

The race is the third leg of the early Pick 5, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of five consecutive races. The Pick 5 begins with Race 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET and ends with Race 5. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen, who hit the late Pick 5 on Saturday for $1,376, has handicapped each of the five races in the early Pick 5. And with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any early Pick 5 tickets at Saratoga for Sunday, July 19.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27 he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. On July 11 he nailed both the Ashland Stakes, for $500, and the late Pick 5 at Keeneland, for $721.70. And on Saturday he cashed the late Pick 5 at Saratoga for $1,376. Those are just some of his biggest hits this year.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the early Pick 5 at Saratoga for Sunday, July 19, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head to SportsLine to see his best bets.

Top Saratoga Pick 5 predictions for July 19

Kinchen is high on Candy Cornell, the 1-1 favorite in Race 4, the fourth leg of the Pick 4. This 5-year-old son of Candy Ride has two wins, seven seconds and three thirds in 19 career starts. He is coming off his second straight second-place finish on July 10 at Keeneland.

On Sunday Candy Cornell drops to the lowest level of his career. "Candy Cornell will be a short price for trainer Robertino Diodoro and deservedly so," Kinchen tells SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Witch Moon, a 7-2 shot in Race 3. This 3-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon will be making her first career start. She is trained by Graham Motion and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr.

"The fact that Motion reached out to top jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. to ride is interesting; Ortiz doesn't ride much for Motion," Kinchen said.

How to make Saratoga picks for July 19

In addition, Kinchen is high on a long shot on Sunday. Kinchen says this horse "should be running late" and could light up the toteboard and spice up the Pick 5. He's sharing his Pick 5 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 5 ticket for Sunday? And which long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's selections for the late Pick 5 at Saratoga on Sunday, and find out.