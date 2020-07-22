Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday the Mike Maker-trained Cross Border will try to end a four-race losing streak when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Lubash Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Cross Border has seven wins, five seconds and one third in 24 career starts and is the 1-2 morning-line favorite in the Lubash, an 8½-furlong turf race that drew six entrants. The race is the second leg of the early Pick 5, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of five consecutive races.

The Pick 5 begins with Race 2 at 1:21 p.m. ET and ends with Race 6. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the five races in the early Pick 5. With the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any early Pick 5 tickets at Saratoga for Wednesday, July 22.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27 he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. On July 11 he nailed both the Ashland Stakes, for $500, and the late Pick 5 at Keeneland, for $721.70. And on Saturday he cashed the late Pick 5 at Saratoga for $1,376. Those are just some of his biggest hits this year.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the early Pick 5 at Saratoga for Wednesday, July 22, made his picks and constructed his tickets.

Kinchen is high on Cross Border, the 1-2 favorite in the Lubash Stakes, the second leg of the Pick 5. This 6-year-old son of English Channel has not won since November. He is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes on July 4.

On Wednesday he drops in class, facing a small field of New York-breds. "This Mike Maker trainee is tactical and is just too good for these," Kinchen tells SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Crack Shot, a 4-1 shot in Race 5. This 4-year-old son of Freud has one win, one second and two thirds in seven career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish on June 20.

Crack Shot has a ton of speed and cuts back to 5½ furlongs on Wednesday. "He also gets jockey Jose Ortiz, who has been riding lights-out," Kinchen tells SportsLine.

