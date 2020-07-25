Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Saturday the Steve Asmussen-trained Volatile will try to knock off some of the best sprinters in the country when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 4-year-old son of Violence is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the Vanderbilt, a six-furlong sprint that drew five quality entrants.

The race is the fourth leg of the late Pick 5, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of five consecutive races. The Pick 5 begins with Race 7 at 4:32 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the five races in the late Pick 5, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before making any late Pick 5 selections at Saratoga for Saturday, July 25.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27 he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. On July 11 he nailed both the Ashland Stakes, for $500, and the late Pick 5 at Keeneland, for $721.70. And last Saturday he cashed the late Pick 5 at Saratoga for $1,376. Those are just some of his biggest hits this year.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 5 at Saratoga for Saturday, July 25, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head here to see them.

Top Saratoga Pick 5 predictions for July 25

Kinchen is high on Volatile, the 4-5 favorite in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap, the fourth leg of the Pick 5. This fleet-footed colt has four wins and one second in five career starts. He is coming off an eight-length win at Churchill Downs on June 6.

In that race he earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 112, which is the best in the field by five points. "I don't see how Volatile loses," Kinchen tells SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Lonesome Fugitive, the 2-1 favorite in Race 7. This 3-year-old son of Zoffany was bred in Ireland. He is trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Jose Ortiz.

Lonesome Fugitive made his career debut in January at Gulfstream Park, finishing second. He returned on June 6 at Belmont Park and won. "He won despite encountering a little trouble and did it the right way," Kinchen tells SportsLine.

How to make Saratoga Pick 5 selections for July 25

In addition Kinchen is high on a double-digit long shot on Saturday. Kinchen says this horse "could get loose on the lead at a big price" and could light up the toteboard and spice up the Pick 5. He's sharing his Pick 5 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen constructed his Pick 5 ticket for Saturday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the late Pick 5 at Saratoga on Saturday, and find out.