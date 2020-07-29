Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday the Christophe Clement-trained Classic Lady will try to win for the fourth time in her career when she leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Dayatthespa Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 5-year-old daughter of Jimmy Creed has three wins in 16 career starts and is the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the Dayatthespa, an 8 1/2-furlong turf race that drew seven entrants.

The race is the fourth leg of the early Pick 5, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of five consecutive races. The Pick 5 begins with Race 2 at 1:21 p.m. ET and ends with Race 6. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the five races in the early Pick 5, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before making any early Pick 5 selections at Saratoga for Wednesday, July 29.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27 he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. On July 11 he nailed both the Ashland Stakes, for $500, and the late Pick 5 at Keeneland, for $721.70. And on July 18 he cashed the late Pick 5 at Saratoga for $1,376. Those are just some of his biggest hits this year.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the early Pick 5 at Saratoga for Wednesday, July 29, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head here to see them.

Top Saratoga Pick 5 predictions for July 29

Kinchen is high on Belleza, the 7-5 favorite in Race 2, the opening leg of the Pick 5. This lightly raced 4-year-old daughter of Tiznow has started just three times in her career and is winless. She has finished second in her last two starts.

In her last start, Belleza was involved in a fast pace in a 6 1/2 furlong race. "The cutback to six furlongs should help this Linda Rice trainee," Kinchen tells SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Pete's Play Call, the 5-2 favorite in Race 6. This 7-year-old son of Munnings has 10 wins, eight seconds and six thirds in 40 career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish at Churchill Downs on June 21.

"On his best day, Pete's Play Call can win this," Kinchen said. "He ran well recently at Churchill Downs and Oaklawn Park, he has tactical speed and he gets jockey Irad Ortiz Jr."

How to make Saratoga Pick 5 selections for July 29

In addition, Kinchen is high on a double-digit long shot on Wednesday. Kinchen says this horse "didn't get a fast pace to close into" in its last race and could light up the toteboard and spice up the Pick 5. He's sharing his Pick 5 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen constructed his Pick 5 ticket for Wednesday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the early Pick 5 at Saratoga on Wednesday, and find out.