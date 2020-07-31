Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Friday the Peter Walder-trained Liza Star will try to win for the 12th time in her career when she leaves the starting gate in an optional-claiming race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 6-year-old daughter of Cool Coal Man has 11 wins, two seconds and four thirds in 31 career starts. She is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in Race 4, a six-furlong sprint that drew five entrants.

The race is the fourth leg of the early Pick 5, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of five consecutive races. The Pick 5 begins with Race 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET and ends with Race 5. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the five races in the early Pick 5, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any early Pick 5 tickets at Saratoga for Friday, July 31.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

And this year he's been on fire on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27 he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. On July 11 he nailed both the Ashland Stakes, for $500, and the late Pick 5 at Keeneland, for $721.70. And on July 18 he cashed the late Pick 5 at Saratoga for $1,376. Those are just some of his biggest hits this year.

Top Saratoga Pick 5 predictions for July 31

Kinchen is high on Sursum Corda, a 9-5 choice in Race 3, the third leg of the Pick 5. This 3-year-old daughter of Constitution has one second and two thirds in five career starts. She is coming off a third-place finish on July 10.

On Friday she gets hot jockey Joel Rosario and should benefit from the extra distance. "I think she is sitting on a big race," Kinchen tells SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Stylish Rags, the 9-5 favorite in Race 1. This 2-year-old daughter of Union Rags is making her career debut. She is trained by Wesley Ward and ridden by Jose Ortiz.

"Over the last five years, Ward has won 31 percent of the time when he debuts a horse on the dirt in a maiden claiming race," Kinchen tells SportsLine. "Stylish Rags needs to be used."

