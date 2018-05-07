'Saturday Night Live' pokes fun at LeBron James' teammates in great unaired sketch

Saturday was a pretty big day for LeBron James. Not only did the Cavaliers' superstar hit a massive game-winning bucket to utterly demoralize the entire city of Toronto, but he also was the subject of a great sketch from "Saturday Night Live" later that night.

OK, OK ... so it was technically about LeBron's teammates, and it technically didn't air because it was cut for time. But don't let that detract from the fact that it's a damn good sports sketch, one that rightfully got plenty of attention when it was shared on the internet on Sunday.

The skit pokes fun at all of LeBron's teammates for playing second-fiddle to James, earning their keep by performing menial tasks like giving LeBron high-fives and back rubs, holding his cell phone(s), doing his laundry and more. It's all to suggest that LeBron could play with pretty much anyone and still be successful. Heck, they even had a Roomba play point.

The timing of it all was pretty great as well, considering James dropped 38 points, dished out seven assists and hit the game-winner to down the Raptors on Saturday night, giving the Cavs a 3-0 series lead.

Of course, LeBron got some help from The Other Cavaliers during the big win. I mean, those cell phones aren't going to hold themselves.