Saudi Cup 2020 odds, predictions, contenders: Expert who hit nine Derby doubles releases picks

A world-class field will compete on Saturday for the richest purse in racing in the $20 million Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh. The 2020 Saudi Cup has overtaken the Dubai World Cup ($12 million) as the most lucrative race in the world. The 1 1/8-mile race has attracted an elite 2020 Saudi Cup field of 14, led by Maximum Security, North America's champion three-year-old of 2019 who famously was disqualified after finishing first in last year's Kentucky Derby.

The Jason Servis trainee has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2020 Saudi Cup odds from William Hill. Two Bob Baffert horses -- McKinzie (10-3) and Mucho Gusto (6-1) -- are the second and third choices, respectively, in the 2020 Saudi Cup lineup according to oddsmakers. Post time is 12:40 p.m. ET.

Four weeks ago, I had the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, turning a $51 investment into $154.50. And three weeks ago, in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, I gave out a $5 exacta that paid out $71. I've hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning I've held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

Now, I have analyzed the 2020 Saudi Cup field and revealed where every horse will finish.

Top 2020 Saudi Cup predictions

I'm low on Benbatl, even though he's one of the favorites in the 2020 Saudi Cup odds at 13-2. In fact, I think this six-year-old barely cracks the top 10.

Benbatl is handled by one of the world's best trainers, Saeed bin Suroor, and has 10 wins in 20 career starts, including three Group 1 victories. But his best performances have come on turf and he is not guaranteed to like the dirt surface in Riyadh. In addition, he will experience a much faster early pace on Saturday than he usually does in those slowly-run European turf races. There are just too many question marks to support Benbatl at this price.

I'm high on champion American mare Midnight Bisou, a long shot at 9-1. The Steve Asmussen trainee has 12 wins in 19 career starts, including five Grade 1 victories. And even though Midnight Bisou will be facing males for the first time, she is proven at the distance, having nosed out the classy Elate in last year's Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga. I would not be surprised if Midnight Bisou's price floated up from 9-1, making her an even better bet.

How to make 2020 Saudi Cup predictions

I am also high on a double-digit longshot who's a live underdog in this race. I'm including this horse in all of my exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. I'm sharing which horse to back, and my entire projected 2020 Saudi Cup leaderboard, right here.

Which horse wins the Saudi Cup 2020, and which longshot will hit the board hard? Check out the latest Saudi Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see my picks for the Saudi Cup.

2020 Saudi Cup odds

Maximum Security (5-2)

McKinzie (10-3)

Mucho Gusto (6-1)

Capezzano (7-1)

Benbatl (13-2)

Midnight Bisou (9-1)

Chrysoberyl (11-1)

Tacitus (14-1)

North America (25-1)

Gronkowski (25-1)

Gold Dream (33-1)

Magic Wand (40-1)

Mjjack (40-1)

Great Scot (66-1)



