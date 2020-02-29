Saudi Cup 2020 odds, predictions, contenders: Expert who hit nine Derby doubles reveals picks

One horse will make history on Saturday by becoming the winner of the 2020 Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh. Run over a distance of 1 1/8 miles, the Saudi Cup 2020 offers a purse of $20 million and has surpassed the Dubai World Cup as the world's richest race. The lucrative event has attracted the most star-studded field of any race so far this year. Maximum Security, who has seven wins in nine career starts but was disqualified after crossing the finish line first in last year's Kentucky Derby, is the 5-2 favorite in the current 2020 Saudi Cup odds from William Hill.

Multiple Grade 1 winner McKinzie (10-3) and Pegasus World Cup champion Mucho Gusto (6-1), both trained by Bob Baffert, are the second and third favorites, respectively, among the 2020 Saudi Cup contenders. Post time is 12:40 p.m. ET. With the race featuring several horses proven at the highest levels, I think the Saudi Cup offers plenty of betting value. I have some strong opinions on the race and have made my 2020 Saudi Cup picks over at SportsLine.

I hope to continue the success I've had so far in 2020. Four weeks ago, I had the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, turning a $51 investment into $154.50. And three weeks ago, in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, I gave out a $5 exacta that paid out $71. I've hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning I've held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

Now, I have analyzed the 2020 Saudi Cup field and revealed where every horse will finish.

Top 2020 Saudi Cup predictions

I'm low on Capezzano, even though he's one of the favorites in the 2020 Saudi Cup odds. In fact, I think this six-year-old barely cracks the top 10 in the 14-horse 2020 Saudi Cup field.

This six-year-old American-bred son of Bernardini has six wins, a second and two thirds in 16 career starts and is coming off a seven-length victory in a Group 3 race at Meydan. But that race was his first in 10 months, and he may still need one more race before being ready to run his best. In addition, Capezzano will face world class speed horses for the first time, which won't be conducive to his front-running style.

I'm high on champion American mare Midnight Bisou, a long shot at 9-1. The Steve Asmussen trainee has 12 wins in 19 career starts, including five Grade 1 victories. And even though Midnight Bisou will be facing males for the first time, she is proven at the distance, having nosed out the classy Elate in last year's Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga. I would not be surprised if Midnight Bisou's price floated up from 9-1, making her an even better bet.

How to make 2020 Saudi Cup predictions

I am also high on a double-digit longshot who's a live underdog in this race. I'm including this horse in all of my exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. I'm sharing which horse to back, and my entire projected 2020 Saudi Cup leaderboard, right here.

Which horse wins the Saudi Cup 2020, and which longshot will hit the board hard? Check out the latest Saudi Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see my picks for the Saudi Cup.

2020 Saudi Cup odds

Maximum Security (5-2)

McKinzie (10-3)

Mucho Gusto (6-1)

Capezzano (7-1)

Benbatl (13-2)

Midnight Bisou (9-1)

Chrysoberyl (11-1)

Tacitus (14-1)

North America (25-1)

Gronkowski (25-1)

Gold Dream (33-1)

Magic Wand (40-1)

Mjjack (40-1)

Great Scot (66-1)



Based in Louisville, Ky., Jody Demling has been a fixture in horse racing for years. He currently is the publisher of Cardinal Authority and WKU Insider, both sites on the 247Sports network.