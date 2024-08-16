Scott Bloomquist, a legendary dirt track racer who is regarded as one of the greatest dirt late model racers of all-time, was killed Friday morning in a plane crash near his home in Mooresburg, Tennessee. He was 60.

According to the Rogersville Review, authorities said that Bloomquist, who owned a small private airstrip near his home, apparently crashed into a barn on his property in a crash that was reported around 7:50 a.m. local time. Bloomquist, who was the lone occupant of a 1938 Piper Cub J3C-65 N21811 aircraft, was confirmed dead by authorities at the accident scene.

Bloomquist's racing resume at the dirt late model level spoke for itself, but it was his larger-than-life persona that made him universally admired and recognized among racers. His triumphs included the 2004 World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship, three championships in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, eight wins in the Dirt Late Model Dream and four wins in the World 100 at the famed Eldora Speedway, and four wins in the Blue-Gray 100 at Cherokee Speedway.

In 2002, Bloomquist was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame and had remained active despite battling injuries and health conditions in recent years. He had most recently raced in the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway only a few weeks ago, and he was also renowned for his work as a chassis builder.

"Scott Bloomquist's legendary status not only grew out of his accomplishments on the track, but his innovations through the dirt late model industry," read a statement by World Racing Group CEO Brian Carter. "He played a key role with DIRTcar Racing and the World of Outlaws, helping to rebuild the World of Outlaws late models so it could grow into what it's become today. His influences also helped the evolution of racetracks and chassis over the years.

"Bloomquist's passion for the sport and innovative mind will be deeply missed by all."

Bloomquist's career also included a single NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Eldora in 2013, three starts in the ARCA Menards Series in 1991, and an appearance in an SRX race at Knoxville Raceway broadcast on CBS in 2021.