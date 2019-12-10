Scripps National Spelling Bee cutting down number of participants in order to avoid ties

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is making changes to the format of the competition for the 2020 edition. According to the Associated Press, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will have fewer participants next year, but it's unclear if that means that the event will have fewer champions in the future.

Specifically, the number of wild-card entrants in the competition will be reduced. The event will now have around 140 wild-card participants, which is down from almost 300 last year. With that in mind, the bee would max out at around 400 participants. The bee won't necessarily come up with a more challenging list for the 2020 edition of the event.

In the 2019 edition, there were 562 total participants in the bee. For the 2020 bee, wild-card entries will be limited to just seventh and eighth graders. In 2019, there were 17 different wild-card entrants that were nine years old or younger and none of those were a part of the group of the final 50 spellers.

These sweeping reforms come after the bee ended in an eight-way tie in May of 2019. The event's organizers actually ran out of words that were deemed difficult at that event.

Paige Kimble, who is the bee's executive director, told the Associated Press prior to the announcement that older participants should be the focus of the wild-card program since they won't be involved in the bee much longer.