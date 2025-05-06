The 2025 SEC Softball Tournament gets underway Tuesday afternoon and a new conference champion will be crowned by Saturday evening. With Oklahoma and Texas in the mix for the first time, this should be an entertaining week of college softball in Athens, Ga.

Kentucky and Georgia will get the tournament started Tuesday to kick off five straight days of conference matchups. The two new comers have already punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with double-byes. Oklahoma clinched the No. 1 seed with a 17-7 record in conference play, and Texas is No. 3 at 16-8.

No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 4 Tennessee round out the quartet of programs already in the quarterfinals.

Last year's champion, Florida, has a little extra work to do was the No. 6 seed. The Gators will meet the winner of Missouri vs. Ole Miss in the second round Wednesday. If the Tigers are able to pull out a win over the Rebels, that would be a rematch of last year's conference title game.

With 11 games in just the first three days combined, fans can following along for score updates right here at CBS Sports. The full 2025 SEC Softball Tournament schedule can be found below.

First Round | May 6

No. 13 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Georgia | 1 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 14 Missouri vs. No. 11 Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 15 Auburn vs. No. 10 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Second Round | May 7

No. 9 LSU vs. No. 8 Mississippi State | 11 a.m. | SEC Network

TBD vs. No. 5 Arkansas | 2 p.m. | SEC Network

TBD vs. No. 6 Florida | 5 p.m. | SEC Network

TBD vs. No. 7 South Carolina | 8 p.m. | SEC Network

Quarterfinals | May 8

TBD vs. No. 1 Oklahoma | 11 a.m. | SEC Network

TBD vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 2 p.m. | SEC Network

TBD vs. No. 3 Texas | 5 p.m. | SEC Network

TBD vs. No. 2 Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | SEC Network

Semifinals | May 9

TBD vs. TBD | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

TBD vs. TBD | 6:40 p.m. | ESPN2

Finals | May 10