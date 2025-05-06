The 2025 SEC Softball Tournament rolls on Wednesday afternoon and a new conference champion will be crowned by Saturday evening. With Oklahoma and Texas in the mix for the first time, this should be an entertaining week of college softball in Athens, Georgia.

The tournament got started with three games on Tuesday, and two of them resulted in shutouts. Georgia drubbed Kentucky, 8-0, while Ole Miss held on for a 1-0 win over Missouri. In the final game of the night, Alabama took out rival Auburn in a 3-2 nail-biter.

Those three winners will move onto the second round with eyes on a quarterfinal berth against the top four seeds.

The two newcomers to the league have already punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with double-byes. Oklahoma clinched the No. 1 seed with a 17-7 record in conference play, and Texas is No. 3 at 16-8. No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 4 Tennessee round out the quartet of programs already in the quarterfinals.

With 11 games in just the first three days combined, fans can following along for score updates right here at CBS Sports. The full 2025 SEC Softball Tournament schedule can be found below.

First Round | May 6

No. 12 Georgia 8, No. 13 Kentucky 0

No. 11 Ole Miss 1, No. 14 Missouri 0

No. 10 Alabama 3, No. 15 Auburn 2

Second Round | May 7

No. 9 LSU vs. No. 8 Mississippi State | 11 a.m. | SEC Network

No. 12 Georgia vs. No. 5 Arkansas | 2 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 6 Florida | 5 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 South Carolina | 8 p.m. | SEC Network

Quarterfinals | May 8

TBD vs. No. 1 Oklahoma | 11 a.m. | SEC Network

TBD vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 2 p.m. | SEC Network

TBD vs. No. 3 Texas | 5 p.m. | SEC Network

TBD vs. No. 2 Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | SEC Network

Semifinals | May 9

TBD vs. TBD | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

TBD vs. TBD | 6:40 p.m. | ESPN2

Final | May 10