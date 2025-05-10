The last day of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament is here as Texas A&M and Oklahoma will go head-to-head in the championship. The Sooners can win the tournament in their first season in the league, and the Aggies are looking for their first tournament title since joining the conference in 2013.

In the semifinals on Friday, Texas A&M hammered rival Texas, 14-2. The middle of the Aggies' lineup did most of the damage with Amari Harper and KK Dement combining for three home runs and 11 RBI. On the mound, Emiley Kennedy threw five innings and allowed just two runs on five hits.

Oklahoma's semifinal was a little bit more dramatic. Going into the bottom of the third inning, the Sooners trailed Arkansas by a score of 6-1. That's when Oklahoma began its rally, using the long ball to create offense. The Sooners hit six homers on the day, but the most important was Gabbie Garcia's walk-off three-run blast in the bottom of the seventh.

Now the top two seeds in the tournament will meet to play for the title on Saturday afternoon. The championship game was originally supposed to be at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. However, in anticipation of inclement weather in Athens, Georgia, the game has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET. As a result of the time change, the game will air on SEC Network.

The full results from throughout the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament, as well as broadcast information for the championship game, can be found below.

First Round | May 6

No. 12 Georgia 8, No. 13 Kentucky 0

No. 11 Ole Miss 1, No. 14 Missouri 0

No. 10 Alabama 3, No. 15 Auburn 2

Second Round | May 7

No. 9 LSU 5, No. 8 Mississippi State 0

No. 5 Arkansas 5, No. 12 Georgia 1

No. 11 Ole Miss 6, No. 6 Florida 3

No. 7 South Carolina 6, No. 10 Alabama 2

Quarterfinals | May 8

No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 9 LSU 1

No. 5 Arkansas 6, No. 4 Tennessee 1

No. 3 Texas 7, No. 11 Ole Miss 6

No. 2 Texas A&M 12, No. 12 South Carolina 4

Semifinals | May 9

No. 1 Oklahoma 8, No. Arkansas 6

No. 2 Texas A&M 14, No. 3 Texas 2

Final | May 10