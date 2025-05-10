The 2025 SEC Softball Tournament has ended rather unceremoniously due to inclement weather in Athens, Georgia. The conference canceled the championship game and declared Oklahoma and Texas A&M co-champions.

Poor weather was in the forecast all day, and the championship was moved up from its original start time of 5 p.m. ET in hopes of playing it before the weather arrived. Despite the change, the game was still going to be impacted by foul weather, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the decision to cancel the title game on Saturday afternoon.

"Due to inclement weather now and predicted for the rest of the day, today's championship game will not be played," Sankey said in a statement. "Both Oklahoma and Texas A&M are declared co-champions for the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament."

This will be Texas A&M's first tournament championship since it entered the league in 2013, and Oklahoma gets a share of the title in its first season as a member of the SEC. Both teams will now await their regional matchups for the NCAA Tournament, which will be revealed on Sunday.

The full results from throughout the abbreviated 2025 SEC Softball Tournament can be found below.

First Round | May 6

No. 12 Georgia 8, No. 13 Kentucky 0

No. 11 Ole Miss 1, No. 14 Missouri 0

No. 10 Alabama 3, No. 15 Auburn 2

Second Round | May 7

No. 9 LSU 5, No. 8 Mississippi State 0

No. 5 Arkansas 5, No. 12 Georgia 1

No. 11 Ole Miss 6, No. 6 Florida 3

No. 7 South Carolina 6, No. 10 Alabama 2

Quarterfinals | May 8

No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 9 LSU 1

No. 5 Arkansas 6, No. 4 Tennessee 1

No. 3 Texas 7, No. 11 Ole Miss 6

No. 2 Texas A&M 12, No. 12 South Carolina 4

Semifinals | May 9

No. 1 Oklahoma 8, No. Arkansas 6

No. 2 Texas A&M 14, No. 3 Texas 2

Final | May 10