Shadwell Turf Mile 2018 odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing guru who nailed Pennsylvania Derby makes picks

One of the year's top betting races runs Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, when a massive 16-horse field competes in the 2018 Shadwell Turf Mile. Post time is 5:49 p.m. ET and a $1 million purse is on the line, with the winner gaining automatic entry to the Breeders' Cup Mile at Churchill Downs. Heart to Heart opened as the 7-2 morning line favorite on the 2018 Shadwell Turf Mile odds board, followed closely by Analyze It (9-2), Almanaar (9-2), Qurbaan (5-1) and Voodoo Song (6-1). Before you make your 2018 Shadwell Turf Mile picks, you need to see what horse racing guru Jody Demling is picking.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Shadwell Turf Mile hot.

This year alone, Demling has nailed the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, plus he's coming off a monster performance in the Pennsylvania Derby last month. In that $1 million race, Demling called the winner, McKinzie, and cashed trifecta and superfecta bets. Any who has followed him is up big.

With post time quickly approaching, Demling finalized his Shadwell Turf Mile picks and listed where he believes all 16 horses will finish.

We can tell you Demling is not going with 7-2 favorite Heart to Heart, but he's very high on Synchrony at 8-1, saying he makes a strong run at the title.

"The son of Tapit has been in the top three nine races in a row," Demling told SportsLine. "You have to like his form and his abilities."

Even more surprising, Demling is going big on a massive long shot despite the horse never winning at this one-mile distance. He's sharing which horse it is and why, along with his entire projected leaderboard and exotics, over at SportsLine.

Who wins the Shadwell Turf Mile? And which long shot stuns the horse racing world? Check out the 2018 Shadwell Turf Mile odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the full Shadwell Turf Mile projected leaderboard, all from the horse racing guru coming off another massive cash in the Pennsylvania Derby.

Heart to Heart 7-2

Analyze It 9-2

Almanaar 9-2

Qurbaan 5-1

Voodoo Song 6-1

Synchrony 8-1

Mr. Misunderstood 12-1

Bound for Nowhere 15-1

Divisidero 15-1

Next Shares 15-1

Zulu Alpha 15-1

Holiday Stone 20-1

Big Score 30-1

Multiplier 30-1

Imperative 30-1

Great Wide Open 50-1