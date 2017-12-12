Shalane Flanagan says she has to run Boston Marathon 'at least one more time'

After winning the New York City Marathon last month and raising questions about retirement, Shalane Flanagan apparently isn't done yet. The Massachusetts-born runner wants to win another race she's never won, her "hometown race," the famed Boston Marathon. Flanagan, 36, said that she felt the need to give it at least one more shot coming off of her win, and it wouldn't feel right if she didn't.

"(Boston) has definitely been a challenging course for me and race for me," Flanagan said via The Boston Herald. "But it has been a very personal and meaningful race for me to run. I envisioned myself on Patriots Day either in the stands cheering or at the starting line in Hopkinton. It just didn't feel right to be in the stands quite yet. In my heart, I haven't given up on that dream, and I have to try it at least one more time."

Flanagan has been everywhere since her win, but she said that she hasn't lost sight of the competition.

"I have been working really hard over the last seven years to win a major marathon," Flanagan said on Monday to the Herald. "I really wanted to win New York or Boston because they are both magical marathons, and I've never been able to pull off the win. So to win at New York was a dream come true for sure. I feel I can give a lot more to this sport because I feel very refreshed even at age 36. I do feel that I have so much more to give."

The four-time Olympian, however, recognizes the challenges ahead, but she has a strong team to push her.

"It is probably one of the strongest American fields I have ever seen and surely that I have ever competed with," said Flanagan. "It is pretty stellar, and I'm excited for everyone. We are going to have a strong contingency of friends in both the men's and women's fields."

Flanagan's first time running the race was in 2013, where she finished fourth. With New York in her back pocket, however, Flanagan has her sights set higher.