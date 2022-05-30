Grade 1 winner Smooth Like Strait will try to defend his title in the Shoemaker Mile when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Shoemaker Mile on Memorial Day at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Trained by Michael McCarthy, Smooth Like Strait has seven wins, seven seconds and three thirds in 20 career starts. Last year he led gate-to-wire in winning the Shoemaker Mile over Say the Word.

For Monday Smooth Like Strait is listed as the as the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Shoemaker Mile odds. The Phil D'Amato-trained Count Again is getting 5-2 odds in the six-horse 2022 Shoemaker Mile field. Post time for the $500,000 race is 6:18 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Monday, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Shoemaker Mile picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks and Preakness Stakes. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top Shoemaker Mile picks

One surprise: Yu is completely tossing Masteroffoxhounds, who has the third-lowest odds at 5-1. Trained by Phil D'Amato, Masteroffoxhounds has three wins, three seconds and two thirds in 15 career starts. He is coming off a second place finish in the Charles Whittingham Stakes on April 30 at Santa Anita.

But since breaking his maiden, his only two victories have come in races at least 10 furlongs in distance; Monday's is eight. "This 5-year-old seems to prefer more real estate," she says. Yu does not have Masteroffoxhounds in any of her wagers.

How to make Shoemaker Mile picks

