Shoemaker Mile odds and predictions 2018: Expert who hit ninth Preakness makes picks

The $400,000 Shoemaker Mile runs Memorial Day at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. The race is part of the Breeders' Cup "win and you're in" program, offering a fees-paid berth for the winner to the Breeders' Cup Mile on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs. Heart to Heart, who has almost $2 million in career earnings, is the Vegas favorite at 7-4. Post time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

Before you bet the loaded field of the 2018 Shoemaker Mile, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Shoemaker Mile 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

He followed up his win last May at Churchill Downs by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the in the final leg of the Triple Crown -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also correctly picked the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby: Magnum Moon and Quip.

And at the Preakness, he nailed Justify's win despite a heel injury and sloppy conditions. Amazingly, it was Demling's ninth Preakness win in the last 14 years. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Shoemaker Mile picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

We can tell you he wants no part of Blackjackcat, the third-biggest Vegas favorite at 6-1. In fact, Demling says he finishes near the bottom of the Shoemaker Mile field.

"Blackjackcat hasn't seemed to be racing at the same level he did last year," Demling told SportsLine. The Shoemaker Mile contender won three straight races in 2017 -- the Wicker Stakes, Del Mar Mile Handicap, and Obviously Mile -- but has finished no better than third since.

Instead, Demling is high on a long shot that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including him in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $400,000 Shoemaker Mile? And what long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Shoemaker Mile odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Shoemaker Mile.

Heart to Heart (7-4)

Bowies Hero (3-1)

Blackjackcat (6-1)

Colonist (8-1)

Om (14-1)

Hunt (16-1)

Next Shares (16-1)

Arms Runner (40-1)