Sifan Hassan breaks 23-year-old women's mile record in race honoring runner

Sifan Hassan, a distance runner from the Netherlands, broke the women's mile record on Friday with a time of four minutes 12.33 seconds. The record was previously set by Russia's Svetlana Masterkova in Zurich in 1996 who clocked a time of four minutes 12.56 seconds.

The race at the Diamond League's Herculis Meeting in Monaco was dedicated to American runner Gabe Grunewald, who died of cancer in June at just 32 years old. She was honored with a tribute to her on the screens before the race, which was named "Brave like Gabe".

Hissan said she did not expect to be a world record holder after the race, "I knew I could run fast, but the first 800 was a bit slow, so after that I wasn't thinking it would be a world record."

'When I crossed the line I was so surprised': Hassan breaks women's mile world record with time of four minutes 12.33 seconds https://t.co/KosqjCnzad pic.twitter.com/jojKJ6Dnpf — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) July 12, 2019

She is already looking into future races saying, "I want to double over 1,500m and 5,000m in Doha (at the world championships in September) and the way I finished the last 400, it's amazing."

This race is giving her confidence going into future events, "After you run the last 400 like that, and set a world record, it gives you so much confidence over 5,000m."

Hassan was not the only one making headlines during the event, with Botswana's Nijel Amos running the fastest men's 800 meters since the 2012 Olympics with a time of one minute 41.89 seconds.