Week 1 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday with three games on the docket. Shedeur Sanders is expected to start at quarterback for the Browns when they battle the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for August 8

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Shedeur Sanders, Browns, more than 123.5 passing yards

In four collegiate seasons, Sanders threw for 14,327 yards and 134 touchdowns with just 27 interceptions. Last year at Colorado, he completed 353 of 477 passes (74%) for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions.

Bryce Young, Panthers, more than 45.5 passing yards

Young, who enters his third season with Carolina, was the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Panthers. In 14 games last season, Young completed 234 of 384 passes for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also rushed 43 times for 249 yards (5.8 average) and six touchdowns.

Jabari Small, Lions, more than 27.5 rushing yards

Small will look to build on his solid preseason opener in the Hall of Fame Game loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. In that game, he carried 11 times for 35 yards. He also caught one pass for six yards. His best collegiate season came in 2021, when he carried 140 times for 792 yards (5.7 average) and nine touchdowns for Tennessee. He rushed for 734 yards and 13 TDs for the Volunteers in 2022.

