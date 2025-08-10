Week 1 of the NFL preseason concludes on Sunday with Dolphins vs. Bears and Saints vs. Chargers, and before making any NFL picks, you can use the latest Sleeper Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100. Though the Saints are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, they do have a quarterback battle to untangle in the preseason after Derek Carr's sudden retirement. Spencer Rattler is set to start the preseason opener, but Tyler Shough and Jake Haener are also expected to play. There will be plenty of other NFL props and NFL parlay picks to consider as well. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy bonus code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Sunday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper allet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for August 10

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks:

Spencer Rattler, Saints, less than 68.5 passing yards (1.78x)

Rattler was not particularly efficient in the 2024 NFL preseason, competing just 52.6% of passes and averaging 5.3 yards per completion. He averaged 67.3 yards per game last preseason, and as the presumed leader in the quarterback battle, he might see fewer reps this year. Pick it at Sleeper:

Omarion Hampton, Chargers, anytime TD (2.10x)

Hampton got just two carries in the Hall of Fame Game. While his workload was limited, we did find out that Jim Harbaugh appears to be taking this preseason seriously as Los Angeles had its offense clicking in a 34-7 win. Najee Harris (eye) isn't expected to play in the preseason, so look for Hampton, the 2025 first-round pick, to get some looks near the goal line on Sunday.

Zach Wilson, Dolphins, less than 95.5 passing yards (1.78x)

Now entering his fifth season in the league, Wilson has enough veteran status that he's unlikely to go too far in the first preseason game. The Dolphins likely will want to get a longer look at Quinn Ewers as they think about the future of the quarterback position. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.65x:

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL game, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL betting picks on Sleeper Fantasy. Check them out and then get a 100% deposit match on Sleeper Fantasy up to $100 using code CBSSPORTS.