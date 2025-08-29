Week 1 of the college football season continues with 11 FBS matchups on Friday, including Western Illinois against No. 12 Illinois, giving plenty of chances to make CFB picks with the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100. There are also 15 MLB games scheduled, including Brewers vs. Blue Jays and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, two WNBA games, including Indiana vs. Los Angeles, and European soccer matches for Sleeper Fantasy picks today. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Friday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best CFB Sleeper Fantasy picks for August 29

Here are some of the top CFB Sleeper Fantasy picks for Friday:

Cam Coleman, Auburn, 73.5 receiving yards - More (1.80x)

Coleman, a sophomore wide receiver, finished 2024 with a flourish. He caught seven or more passes in each of the last three games for 78 yards or more. In a 48-14 win over UL Monroe, he caught eight passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns. He had seven catches for 78 yards and one score in a 28-14 loss at Alabama. Pick it at Sleeper:

Nick Marsh, Michigan State, 60.5 receiving yards - More (1.79x)

Marsh finished 2024 with 41 receptions for a team-high 649 yards (15.8 average) and three touchdowns. He surpassed 60 receiving yards in three games, including an eight-catch, 194-yard and one touchdown effort in a 27-24 win at Maryland on Sept. 7. He had five receptions for 78 yards (15.6 average) and one touchdown in a 47-10 loss to Indiana on Nov. 2.

Omarion Miller, Colorado - 0.5 anytime touchdown - More (2.43x)

Miller, a junior, was lost for the season with a broken leg suffered in a 31-28 loss to Kansas State in October of last year. In that game, he had eight catches for 145 yards. He had two catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in a 38-31 overtime win over Baylor.

Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.78x:

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Sleeper Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top MLB experts like Bruce Marshall, who went 99-93-2 (+1302) on his last 194 MLB against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.